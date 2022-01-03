India without Kohli elects to bat

Indian captain Virat Kohli has been left out of the squad for the second Test against SA starting at the Wanderers on Tuesday.

Kohli has an upper back spasm and has been replaced by Hanuma Vihari.

SA have introduced Duanne Olivier into the seam attack while Kyle Verreynne finds himself in the lower middle order and with the wicketkeeper's gloves after the Test squad retirement of Quinton de Kock.

All rounder Wiaan Mulder has been left out after playing in the opening Test in Centurion.

SA have also opted to retain left arm spinner Keshav Maharaj on a wicket that traditionally assists seam bowling.

India win another toss

Stand-in Indian captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat under bright sunny skies at the Wanderers, but rain is predicted for later in the day.

India won the first of the three-Test series at Centurion.

TEAMS:

SA — Dean Elgar (captain), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi.

India — KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

TimesLIVE