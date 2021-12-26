South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Desmond Tutu Foundation addresses media after his passing

By TimesLIVE - 26 December 2021 - 11:10

The Desmond Tutu Foundation is briefing the media on Sunday after the death of the archbishop.

The foundation sent its condolences to Mama Leah and the Tutu family.

“We are devastated that the Arch is no longer with us, but his passing has strengthened our resolve to spread his warmth and compassion even further afield,” the foundation said. 

Presidency announces Archbishop Desmond Tutu, 90, has died

Nobel Peace Prize recipient Archbishop Desmond Tutu has died, the presidency announced on Sunday morning.
News
11 hours ago

IN PICS | Archbishop Desmond Tutu lived a full life

Nobel Peace Prize recipient Archbishop Desmond Tutu has died, the presidency announced on Sunday morning.
News
9 hours ago

Tributes begin to pour in for late Desmond Tutu

Tributes for Desmond Tutu began to flow soon after his death on Sunday morning with the Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba lauding the clergyman ...
News
9 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mall Santa continues to bring cheer, sanitiser and thermometer in hand 
Horrific wait for justice for Angelique