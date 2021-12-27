Convalescing Princess Charlene pays tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu

“Your laughter will remain in my heart forever.”

These are some of the words penned by Princess Charlene of Monaco in a brief but heartfelt tribute to the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Tutu died in a frail-care centre on Sunday at the age of 90.

The princess, who is convalescing in a secret location in Europe, took to Instagram on Sunday to express her sadness about Tutu’s passing.

“My dear friend, you will be missed. I know that you are at our Father’s side.