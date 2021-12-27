Convalescing Princess Charlene pays tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu
“Your laughter will remain in my heart forever.”
These are some of the words penned by Princess Charlene of Monaco in a brief but heartfelt tribute to the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
Tutu died in a frail-care centre on Sunday at the age of 90.
The princess, who is convalescing in a secret location in Europe, took to Instagram on Sunday to express her sadness about Tutu’s passing.
“My dear friend, you will be missed. I know that you are at our Father’s side.
“I will always have fond memories of us.”
TimesLIVE reported last week that Charlene, a former Olympian who married Monaco’s ruler in 2011 in a lavish ceremony, has halted her public duties after returning to the principality from her homeland SA last month after a months-long stay abroad.
The palace said she was “recuperating in a satisfactory and reassuring manner, though it may take a few more months before her health has reached a full recovery”.
TimesLIVE
