Flood fears loom as rain lashes SA

SA’s north-eastern areas can expect “disruptive rain” as wet conditions continued over much of the country on Monday.

The SA Weather Service said widespread showers and thundershowers could be expected over much of SA, while the south-west coast would see light rain.

“Severe thunderstorms are possible over the eastern interior of the Western Cape and western parts of the Eastern Cape with disruptive rain over the north-east provinces,” it said.

A weather service graphic showed almost the entire country covered by rain ranging from scattered showers to severe thunderstorms.