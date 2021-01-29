Gauteng rain expected to continue, residents warned to stay cautious

The SA Weather Service warned of more possible disruptive rainfall across Gauteng, bringing with it a storm of frustration on social media.

Forecaster Vanepia Phakula said the rain will start to taper down only towards the end of next week.

“The rainfall is expected to continue at least into the weekend and early part of next week, but it will start to moderate as we move towards the end of next week.”

Phakula said rains in Mpumalanga might lead to more flooding.

“Because the ground is very wet, we are also dealing with slippery roads. Any small amount of rain might lead to flooding, especially in low-lying areas.