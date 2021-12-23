‘I couldn’t stand for even 10 seconds’: Accountant on lengthy Covid-19 struggle

“The severity with which I had been affected by Covid-19 makes no sense at all,” says a young Johannesburg accountant, Mbusi Ndlovu, who has been locked in a life-or-death battle with Covid-19 for more than a year.

This time last year Ndlovu, who was only 29, went to the gym, had no pre-existing conditions, no lung problems and was a non-smoker. Then he landed in hospital.

“If the story of my ordeal with Covid-19 can convince at least one person to get vaccinated, it might just save a life,” he said.

He said his ordeal with Covid-19 is the worst of his life.

“On December 11, 2020, I went to a GP with flu-like symptoms, and she diagnosed me immediately: ‘You have Covid-19!’”

The diagnosis was confirmed by a test, leading to him self-isolating at home.

“A couple of days later, things got much worse. I was sweating and struggling to breathe. My body was giving up. On December 18 I was rushed to Netcare Milpark Hospital, where, fortunately, a bed happened to be available,” he said.