UWC must provide 'relocated' students with alternative accommodation, high court rules

The University of the Western Cape (UWC) was on Friday ordered to provide 44 students with alternative accommodation that affords shelter, privacy and amenities at least equivalent to that they previously had at the Hector Pieterson residence, with immediate effect.

The Western Cape High Court also said the costs for the housing, relocation and placement of the students must be paid by the university for the months of December 2021, January 2022 and February 2022.

The court order also referred the matter to mediation between the parties which will be held next Tuesday.

“In the event that the parties fail to reach settlement via mediation, the matter is postponed to January 24 2022 for hearing,” the court order read.

The court made these orders after the students approached the court for relief, after the university relocated them from the university to the alternative accommodation nearby. The students wanted to be returned to the university residence.

On Wednesday, the university denied evicting the students, and said the academic year ended on Thursday.