South Africa

Hawks nab cash heist suspect in Soshanguve

17 December 2021 - 09:27
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
The Hawks said the suspect is believed to part of a gang which ambushed security guards collecting in Zeerust on October 18. Stock photo.
The Hawks said the suspect is believed to part of a gang which ambushed security guards collecting in Zeerust on October 18. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A man wanted for a cash-in-transit heist which occurred two months ago was arrested at his hiding place in Soshanguve in Pretoria on Thursday, the Hawks said.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said the suspect is believed to part of a gang which ambushed ART security guards collecting cash in Zeerust in the North West on October 18.

The gang stole three canisters with an undisclosed amount of money.

Three men were arrested a few days after the incident and are expected to reappear in court on December 20.

Nkwalase said the additional arrested suspect will appear in the Zeerust magistrate’s court on Friday.

TimesLIVE

Manhunt launched for rifle-wielding gang who bombed cash van in Diepsloot

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects after a cash-in-transit heist in Diepsloot on Friday.
News
1 week ago

Security guards from Zimbabwe’s leading security company arrested for 'stage-managed CIT heist'

The guards, who were transporting cash from Bulawayo to Harare, claimed they had been robbed at a fake police roadblock on the highway on Thursday.
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Guards injured in Pretoria CIT heist

Three cash van guards were injured when their vehicle was ambushed on the N1 in Pretoria on Friday.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell