South Africa

KZN has most new Covid-19 infections, while hospital admissions rise to 87

By TimesLIVE - 20 December 2021 - 08:33
Three deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours. Stock photo.
Three deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ maridav

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says 15,465 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in SA.

Most new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal (27%) followed by Gauteng (23%), the NICD said on Sunday evening.

Rampant Covid-19 variant on the rampage in 89 countries, says WHO

The Omicron variant of Covid-19, revealed by SA scientists just 23 days ago, has been reported in 89 countries, the World Health Organisation said on ...
News
1 day ago

The Western Cape accounted for 18%, the Eastern Cape for 8%, the Free State 7%, Mpumalanga 6%, Limpopo and the North West 4% each and the Northern Cape 2%.

Three deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported.

There has been an increase of 87 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

TimesLIVE

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell