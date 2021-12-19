Premier League clubs to meet over Covid-19 crisis — reports

“There are a lot of concerns and a lot of unanswered questions,” Gerrard said before Burnley's visit to Villa Park on Saturday, one of only five league games going ahead this weekend.

“That's the reason the Premier League, on Monday, have put in place an opportunity for the managers to get together. And I'm hoping there will be a lot of clarity which comes off the back of that meeting.

“There is also an opportunity for the captains to get together to speak and have a debate on what is the best thing to do in the current situation.”

The Premier League grants a postponement only if a club has fewer than 14 players available, with the board examining requests case by case.

The league has reintroduced emergency measures after a record 42 Covid-19 infections were recorded in the past week among players and staff.