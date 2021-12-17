Soccer

Number of unvaccinated players too high, says Hasenhuettl

By Reuters - 17 December 2021 - 09:42
Ralph Hasenhuttl of Southampton.
Image: Robin Jones/Getty Images

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said the number of unvaccinated players was too high after the English Football League (EFL) revealed 25% of footballers from its 72 clubs do not intend to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Premier League is reeling from coronavirus enforced postponements while Championship, League One and League Two matches have also been called off amid a surge in cases.

Training grounds have been shut to curb the spread of the virus, with Britain reporting a record new COVID-19 infections on Thursday.

The Premier League's most recent data on vaccination levels of players in mid-October found that 81% of players had received at least one vaccination dose with 68% double vaccinated.

"It is too high a percentage in my opinion," said Hasenhuettl, referring to the EFL's data. "I can only speak about our club, and we have a nearly 100% vaccination rate... I feel safer in an environment like this.

"I do not know if this is the reason that we have no cases here, but I am very happy we have a different mindset ... We have done a lot of talking, a lot of convincing and in the end, it is about the players having an open mind.

Southampton, 15th in the Premier League on 17 points, will take on fifth-placed West Ham United on Dec. 26.

