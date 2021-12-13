Moloi-Motsepe aims for a more inclusive UCT
Chancellor says university must make all feel welcome
University of Cape Town chancellor Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe wants to see the institution grow even further as an inclusive centre of excellence, nurturing compassionate citizens and helping to prepare Africa to take its rightful place in a technology-oriented world.
Moloi-Motsepe was officially installed as chancellor at a prestigious event held at the Cape Town ICC on Friday...
