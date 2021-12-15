Teacher training needed so that school choice can no longer be determined by misguided perceptions

Many reasons for opting for former Model C schools are without merit

There is an urgent need to critically analyse why parents opt to enroll their children at former Model C schools, and ignore schools within their surrounding areas, particularly in the township.



It was reported that many schools in Gauteng received more applications than they could accommodate, with the department indicating that 10 schools had been identified as high-pressure schools due to the said challenge. This admission crisis is precipitated by the parents’ lack of confidence in township schools to provide quality education to their children. The pertinent question in this regard is what is so fundamentally wrong with township schools that cannot be remedied? If the situation at these schools is not beyond redemption, why is it that parents do not throw every effort towards ensuring they succeed and become models of excellence?..