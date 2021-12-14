IMF warns Bank of England not to be too slow to raise interest rates

The International Monetary Fund urged the Bank of England on Tuesday to avoid an “inaction bias” when it comes to raising interest rates as it forecast British inflation would hit a 30-year high of around 5.5% next year.

The BoE has said rates will need to rise to ensure that consumer price inflation — currently 4.2% — returns to its 2% target in the next couple of years.

But the central bank held off from a widely expected rate rise last month due to concern about the impact of the end of the government's job furlough programme, and is expected to do so again on Thursday due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The IMF, in an annual report on Britain's economy, said the BoE faced difficult trade-offs but should not delay too long.

“It would be important to avoid inaction bias, in view of costs associated with containing second-round affects. Careful communication would be needed to lay the groundwork with markets for potentially more frequent policy moves,” it added.

A global inflation surge due to higher energy prices and supply-chain bottlenecks created by the COVID-19 pandemic has been worsened in Britain by Brexit barriers to trade and migration.

Asked if the BoE should have raised rates in November, IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva told reporters the central bank “has been working with sound judgment” and noted there was an important meeting this week.

The IMF said Britain had recovered more strongly than expected from the pandemic but the latest Omicron variant was likely to cause a “mild slowdown” over the next three months.