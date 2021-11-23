Randall Williams still the DA mayor in Tshwane

DA councillor Randall Williams was on Tuesday elected Tshwane mayor.

Katlego Mathebe is the new speaker.

Williams and Mathebe held the same positions in the previous term.

Unlike in Joburg and Ekurhuleni, the ANC chose not to oppose the nominations, apart from ANC councillor Aaron Maluleke, saying they were "registering their dissenting vote" on their nominations.

The DA did not need to go through the vote, unlike in other hung councils.

Williams said the political parties needed to put aside their differences and move towards working for the people of the capital.

He said Tshwane needed to have "sound processes in place" to ensure that council delivers on its mandate to the people of the city.