Tshwane councillors sworn in as DA clean sweep expected
The swearing in of councillors in Tshwane began late on Tuesday after the meeting was delayed due to political parties taking caucus ahead of the inaugural sitting.
The meeting started about 40 minutes late and kicked off in a dramatic fashion, with the EFF raising objections about the sitting arrangements.
EFF councillor Obakeng Ramabodu raised an objection before even acting city manager Mmaseabata Mutlaneng could introduce herself and declare the meeting underway.
Ramabodu said "nobody had won the elections", so EFF members should have been placed in the front row as well and also raised objections on the social distancing protocols enforced inside the council chamber.
ANC councillors being sworn in during the inaugural council meeting in Tshwane.— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) November 23, 2021
Video: Antonio Muchave. pic.twitter.com/MPreq8pWRs
ANC Tshwane regional chair Kgosi Maepa and the party's mayoral candidate Frans Boshielo were among the first batch of 10 councillors to be sworn in.
The meeting was held with other councillors following the proceedings virtually from other rooms to allow social distancing in the chambers.
The sitting will see DA's Randall Williams, a firm favourite after what transpired in Ekurhuleni and Joburg, taking on the ANC's Frans Boshielo for the mayoral position.
With the help of the EFF, the DA took the mayor, speaker and chief whip positions in both Joburg and Ekurhuleni on Monday, with the ANC being pushed to opposition benches.
