Tshwane councillors sworn in as DA clean sweep expected

The swearing in of councillors in Tshwane began late on Tuesday after the meeting was delayed due to political parties taking caucus ahead of the inaugural sitting.

The meeting started about 40 minutes late and kicked off in a dramatic fashion, with the EFF raising objections about the sitting arrangements.

EFF councillor Obakeng Ramabodu raised an objection before even acting city manager Mmaseabata Mutlaneng could introduce herself and declare the meeting underway.

Ramabodu said "nobody had won the elections", so EFF members should have been placed in the front row as well and also raised objections on the social distancing protocols enforced inside the council chamber.