ANC in Gauteng calls for introspection after losing three metros

The ANC has to consider whether the actions of some individual members contributed to the loss of three Gauteng metros, the party's provincial secretary Jacob Khawe said on Wednesday.

After failed coalition talks with the ANC, the EFF partnered with ActionSA and others to give their combined votes to the DA in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

This led to the election of DA mayors Mpho Phalatse in Johannesburg, Randall Williams in Tshwane and Tania Campbell in Ekurhuleni.

“Our latest observation is that most political parties have resolved to form coalitions with any other counterpart but the ANC – a decision we view as part of an effort to get the ANC out of office,” Khawe said.

“This calls on all ANC members to self-reflect on how their individual actions, conduct and decisions are either improving or damaging the ANC’s image among the electorate.