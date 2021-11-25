'Don't criticise DA in public,' ActionSA tells members ahead of negotiations

Just days after lending its support to the DA for it to govern three metros in Gauteng, ActionSA has banned its members from publicly criticising the DA.

In a leaked letter to members, party national chairperson Michael Beaumont has ordered ActionSA members across the country to stop criticising the DA in public, or any other party that may be part of coalition agreements in hung metros.

Criticism of the ANC may continue, Beaumont said in the letter dated November 24.

Beaumont has confirmed the authenticity of the memo to TimesLIVE, but said it was not intended for public circulation.

ActionSA partnered the EFF and others to give their combined votes to DA mayoral and speaker candidates in Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and Tshwane, which left the ANC out in the cold.

This led to the election of DA mayors Dr Mpho Phalatse in Johannesburg, Randall Williams in Tshwane and Tania Campbell in Ekurhuleni.