Social relief grant widely welcomed

The unemployed say the proposed income support grant will improve the quality of their lives and help them find jobs.

Their sentiments come in the wake of the department of social development currently looking into the introduction of the grant aimed at unemployed citizens over the age of 18.

Gaopalelwe Melesi, 31, who holds a national diploma in human resources, said he supported the grant.

Melesi has been unemployed since the beginning of the year and lives in a back room in Mahikeng, North West. He said the grant would help him apply for jobs and make copies of documents required for job applications.

“This grant will make my life a lot easier. I will be able to print CVs, travel to internet cafes to access the internet and attend interviews physically. I have missed out on job positions in Johannesburg because I did not have money to go there physically,” said Melesi.

Melesi, who makes about R200 from part-time jobs, said he’d also be able to buy toiletries with the grant.

“It is really frustrating for me to bother my parents and ask them for money to buy toiletries. It's stressing,” he said.

A beneficiary of the social relief of distress grant, Nnana Bernice said the money helped but it was not enough. “It helps because at least I can buy 10kg meilie meal, cooking oil and 1kg sugar. But it's not enough as we're still dependent on our partners,” she said.

Nthabiseng Sibanda, 24, who lives in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, is also looking forward to the grant.

“I am happy about it. It is hard to get a job. You need money to print out CVs and send out job applications via email. This money will help me to complete my job applications and also buy toiletries including sanitary towels for myself,” said Sibanda.

Sibanda said the money would also help her buy basic necessities for her four-month-old child.

Dolly Ramushashi, 34, from Alexandra, northern Johannesburg, said the grant will add more value to the child support grant she already gets for her three children.

“Most of the money I get only covers food expenses. The extra money will help me buy decent clothes for my children,” said Ramushashi.