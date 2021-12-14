Deaths in SA mines increase, industry vows remedial action

After mining fatalities increased for two successive years, the industry has pledged to take steps to improve safety.

By December 13 this year, 72 miners had died, the Minerals Council SA (MCSA) said on Monday.

In 2020 the industry had 60 fatalities, compared to 51 the previous year.

“We know 72 is not just a number or a statistic. These are people, families, relatives, friends and colleagues. The impact of every fatality is well understood,” said Themba Mkhwanazi, chair of the council’s CEO Zero Harm Forum.

“As CEOs, we are called upon to show leadership. We have the influence and the authority to stop this. We do not want to be known as the industry where people come to work and die.”