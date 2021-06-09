'These mines are killing us polluting the air'

Doctors have advised Millicent Sharon Ngwenya that the only hope for her son, who contracted bronchitis due to the air pollution in Phola township in Mpumalanga, is to move away from the area.

“I don’t know anyone outside Mpumalanga. How am I going to just leave home just like that? I was born here. I have lived here all my life. Where else will I go,” an exasperated Ngwenya asked

Phola, near the town of Ogies on the Mpumalanga highveld, is an area notorious for high levels of air pollution. The township is surrounded by coal mines and coal-fired power stations, placing it in the literal eye of the air pollution storm.

A choking smell from emissions of smoke, chemicals and dust from the mines and power stations hangs over the township air daily.

“We hardly sleep. At night my son struggles to breathe. I have to carry him on my chest all night to help him breathe,” says Ngwenya.