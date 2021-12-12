Ramaphosa critical of De Klerk's legacy but says he must be 'released' so he can rest in peace

President Cyril Ramaphosa says while the country's last apartheid-era head of state FW de Klerk played a critical role in the transition to democracy, the anger of those critical of his legacy must never be dismissed.

Ramaphosa made the remarks while delivering a eulogy at a state memorial service for De Klerk in Groote Kerk in Cape Town on Sunday. The service got off to a shaky start as a handful of protesters attempted to disrupt it, saying it was a painful reminder of apartheid.

The president said: “We recall that President Mandela’s statement that De Klerk was a man of integrity was put to the state as state-sponsored violence continued to ravage communities in what is now known as KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

“We can neither ignore nor must we seek to dismiss the anger, pain and disappointment of those who recall a place FW occupied.