WATCH | State memorial for former president FW de Klerk off to a shaky start as protesters removed
The state memorial service of former president FW De Klerk got off on a shaky start on Sunday as a handful of protesters attempted to disrupt the service which they said was a painful reminder.
The demonstrator’s from the Abdullah Haron Foundation gathered in song, holding up placards at the Groote Kerk in Cape Town despite the area being cordoned off and a heavy police presence.
Police react to Abdullah Haron Foundation demonstrators outside the Groote Kerk in Cape Town ahead of the state memorial service of the late statesman, FW de Klerk. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/v5Dn8rn046— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) December 12, 2021
“We want justice for apartheid victims”, “No sympathy, no justice for apartheid’s victims’ families” read placards carried by the demonstrators.
They were immediately removed by law enforcement agencies.
Before being removed, Cassiem Khan from the Imam Haron Foundation told TimesLIVE that he wanted justice for all apartheid victims.
Cassiem Khan from the Imam Haron Foundation, says he want justice for all apartheid victims during their protest outside the Groote Kerk in Cape Town, at the state memorial of statesman FW de Klerk @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/tMvpZjTurL— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) December 12, 2021
Speaking to SABC, minister in the presidency Mondli Gugunbele said the protesters were entitled to express their views.
“We may have many views with regards to what De Klerk stood for. I am a black person who was affected by that. I worked in the mining industry. That is a debate we are going to have for many years.
“But logic, history and truth will not forgive us for denying the fact that he made an announcement that led to the turn of events in the country which led to the outcome of the constitution. On the basis of this, we are all living together as a single family in this country.
“To those who are marching, who are reminded of a pain, it is correct not to forget the pain, but it also correct to acknowledge the fact that the constitution he participated in its production constitutes a course of healing ...”
President Cyril Ramaphosa will give a eulogy at the memorial, which was opened by a prayer and address by Rev Thabo Makgoba, Archbishop of Cape Town and president of the SA Council of Churches.
TimesLIVE
