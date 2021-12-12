FW de Klerk was 'always concerned about the new SA', says widow

Former president FW de Klerk could not find peace in the apartheid system, so much so that it affected him psychologically.

That's according to his widow, Elita de Klerk, who gave an emotional tribute at her husband’s state memorial service in Groote Kerk in Cape Town on Sunday.

Earlier, a handful of people had attempted to disrupt the service they said was a painful reminder of apartheid.

Elita shared how she and De Klerk were once watching anti-apartheid veteran Walter Sisulu’s funeral on television and he was very emotional and distraught.

“He said to me, 'What have we done?' I said to him: 'Why can’t you show this emotion to the public, to the people outside?' He said: 'I cannot betray my forefathers.' But later he was sorry for this.

“He was torn between intellect and emotion. His emotion was for the pain the country was going through. He could not find peace in this horrendous system. This had affected him psychologically.

“He once told me of a repeated nightmare that he was having, falling out of an airplane, free fall. At the time, I discussed this with my therapist. The explanation was, mother earth was calling him, the time had come to express his feelings [ about apartheid].”

The explanation of the nightmare would have paved the way for him to break his silence on the injustice after having kept quiet due to the fear of “betraying his ancestors”.

“Suddenly, choosing emotion did not seem like a betrayal of his ancestors, it meant justice. Of course, a lot of his fellow Afrikaners did not see it this way,” said Elita.