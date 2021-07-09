National deputy police commissioner succumbs to Covid-19 complications

In 2018, Mfazi moved to the national head office in Pretoria to take up the position of deputy national commissioner: management advisory services.

From March 2020 until his death, Mfazi served as deputy national commissioner: crime detection, a position he was appointed to in line with the new structure.

Sitole described Mfazi as an exemplary leader who was dedicated to the cause of serving and protecting the people of SA.

“The SAPS has lost one of its reliable, dedicated and greatly respected leaders in the organisation. Lt-Gen Mfazi led by example and served this country with distinction until his death. On behalf of the SAPS family, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” Sitole said.

The police said memorial and funeral details would be communicated in due course.

TimesLIVE