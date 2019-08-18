South Africa

Anti-Gang Unit member detained after colleague shot dead in Franschhoek

By Staff reporter - 18 August 2019 - 13:17
An Anti-Gang Unit member has been detained after the fatal shooting of a colleague in Franschhoek on Saturday night.
A member of the Anti-Gang Unit in the Western Cape has been detained following the fatal shooting of an off-duty colleague in Franschhoek on Saturday night, police said.  

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said on Sunday the death of 40-year-old Sgt David Hoffman was being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

“It is alleged the deceased member was at a premises in Skool Street when a group of community members descended in a confrontational manner and subsequently left. Police were called to the house, including a 41-year-old colleague of the deceased.

“When the shooting occurred which claimed the life of Sgt David Hoffman, his colleague was with him. The 41-year-old member has since been detained and an IPID investigation is under way,” Potelwa said.

Acting Western Cape provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sindile Mfazi expressed condolences to the victim’s family. 

- TimesLIVE

