R2.5m drug stash seized at business in Cape Town

Two people were arrested when police swooped on a business and discovered a large quantity of drugs, ammunition and cash in Goodwood, Cape Town.

The drugs, estimated to be worth around R2.5m, were seized on Thursday during an "intelligence-led joint operation".

Intelligence operatives, the K9 unit, the flying squad and Goodwood's crime-prevention units were involved in the bust at a property on the corner of Voortrekker Road and Vasco Boulevard.