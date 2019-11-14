South Africa

Police officer shot outside his house in Cape Town

By Dan Meyer - 14 November 2019 - 13:07
The officer was shot as he was leaving his home in Bishop Lavis. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

A 52-year-old police officer was shot dead outside his home in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, early on Thursday.

The lieutenant-colonel was a member of the provincial firearm, liquor and second-hand goods control unit. He was leaving the house when a gunman fired at him. 

Police teams were combing the scene of the shooting.

“It is alleged the official had just got into his vehicle at 6:50am when an unknown gunman in a vehicle fired several shots at him. He died on the scene,” said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

Acting provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sindile Mfazi conveyed his "heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of the member, who has been described as a dedicated police official", he said  

Colleagues and family of the officer are receiving trauma counselling.

