Police officer shot outside his house in Cape Town

“It is alleged the official had just got into his vehicle at 6:50am when an unknown gunman in a vehicle fired several shots at him. He died on the scene,” said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

Acting provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sindile Mfazi conveyed his "heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of the member, who has been described as a dedicated police official", he said

Colleagues and family of the officer are receiving trauma counselling.