Police officer shot outside his house in Cape Town
A 52-year-old police officer was shot dead outside his home in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, early on Thursday.
The lieutenant-colonel was a member of the provincial firearm, liquor and second-hand goods control unit. He was leaving the house when a gunman fired at him.
Police teams were combing the scene of the shooting.
A Lieutenant Colonel has been shot and killed in Bishop Lavis this morning. He was shot several times while in his car in the driveway of his house. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/7AARCMuNgo— Carmel Roberts (@Carmell8518) November 14, 2019
“It is alleged the official had just got into his vehicle at 6:50am when an unknown gunman in a vehicle fired several shots at him. He died on the scene,” said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.
Acting provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sindile Mfazi conveyed his "heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of the member, who has been described as a dedicated police official", he said
Colleagues and family of the officer are receiving trauma counselling.
