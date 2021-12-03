UJ adopts mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy for all students from next year

Students at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) will need vaccination certificates to gain entrance into the institution from January 2022, and those unvaccinated will not be provided with accommodation at any university-owned residence.

This is after the UJ council adopted mandatory covid-19 vaccination policy last week.

UJ spokesperson Herman Esterhuizen said last month the institution's council resolved that all the university’s campuses and facilities will be mandatory vaccination sites from January.

“The vaccination policy states that staff, postdoctoral research fellows and students will need to provide UJ with their vaccination status before gaining access to any campus or facility. These measures also apply to ad hoc contractors, identified stakeholders, and visitors,” Esterhuizen said.

He said this outcome will ensure that the university’s staff, postdoctoral research fellows, and students have optimal access to the institution's precincts for purposes of working, learning, research, laboratory, and clinical work while protecting the health and safety of the university community and its stakeholders.

“The need for optimal access to the campuses and facilities has become crucial in part because of the socioeconomic circumstances of the university’s students. Additionally, some learning programmes require in-person engagement for research and experiential learning. Exemptions, based on medical or religious grounds, will be considered. It is important to note, however, that UJ will balance the rights of individuals against the collective rights of the broader university and the surrounding community,” he said.