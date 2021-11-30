Taxi industry opposes mooted mandatory jabs
Their call came after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the establishment of a task team on mandatory vaccination to advise the government on possibly making vaccination compulsory “for specific activities and locations”
As big business pushes for the adoption of vaccine mandates to “save the economy”, some in the taxi industry have pushed back against the idea in public transport, labelling it unfair and impractical.
On Monday, Business For SA (B4SA), which represents major industries in the economy, said the country has reached a stage where it has gone beyond persuading people to vaccinate by restricting those who are not vaccinated from accessing certain places and activities...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.