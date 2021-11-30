Taxi industry opposes mooted mandatory jabs

Their call came after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the establishment of a task team on mandatory vaccination to advise the government on possibly making vaccination compulsory “for specific activities and locations”

As big business pushes for the adoption of vaccine mandates to “save the economy”, some in the taxi industry have pushed back against the idea in public transport, labelling it unfair and impractical.



On Monday, Business For SA (B4SA), which represents major industries in the economy, said the country has reached a stage where it has gone beyond persuading people to vaccinate by restricting those who are not vaccinated from accessing certain places and activities...