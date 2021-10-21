Rhodes University set to enforce mandatory Covid-19 vaccination

Rhodes University’s council this week approved a mandatory Covid-19 vaccination rule for the resumption of face-to-face university activities next year.

It will require all staff, students, service providers and visitors to produce proof that they have been vaccinated against Covid-19 to access the campus.

“Based on an analysis of the law and information drawn from the higher education sector, it was submitted that having assessed risks, Rhodes University had a responsibility to ensure that employees and students are protected and that all the necessary precautionary measures are in place,” said the statement.

The special council meeting was convened this week as the university prepares for the full return of students and staff in 2022.