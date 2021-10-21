South Africa

Mixed reactions to UCT's mandatory vaccine policy

21 October 2021 - 12:56
The University of Cape Town has introduced mandatory vaccinations against Covid-19. File photo.
The University of Cape Town has introduced mandatory vaccinations against Covid-19. File photo.
Image: UCT News/ Twitter

The University of Cape Town Council has approved a proposal requiring all staff and students to provide acceptable proof of vaccination against Covid-19, vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng announced on Wednesday.

Phakeng said the approval comes after consideration of diverse views expressed at a meeting held on October 16. The mandatory vaccination policy will take effect in January 2022.

As part of our engagements, UCT staff and students were invited to complete a short survey on the matter. The majority of staff and students who completed the survey supported a mandatory vaccination policy for UCT. 

“The UCT Senate voted overwhelmingly in favour of mandatory vaccination at their last meeting in September, with 83% of respondents in the ballot indicating support,” said Phakeng.

SRC reaction 

The student representative council (SRC) said it received 6,354 submissions from students and staff who weighed in on the proposal. Fifty-two percent were in support of mandatory vaccinations, 42% were opposed and 6% said they were undecided. 

The SRC said it had extended the date for submissions to allow more students to participate in the survey. 

“While we recognise that the number of responses received is not nearly representative of the student community, it exceeds the historic average of responses received from previous SRC surveys,” it said. 

Social media reactions

The announcement was met with mixed response, with most expressing their criticism of the policy. 

Wits SRC wants free on-campus Covid-19 tests for students who don't want to vaccinate

Wits student representative council president Nhlonipho Nxumalo has lamented the financial implications of proposed weekly Covid-19 tests, saying ...
News
6 days ago

Varsities split on mandatory vaccine jab

Tertiary institutions have different views on whether mandatory vaccination should be introduced for students and staff.
News
1 week ago

Varsities prepare for safe return of students, staff

Public universities are busy putting policies in place to guide the process of achieving full return of students and staff members back to campus ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout