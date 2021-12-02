SA still struggles with GBV and teen pregnancy despite making strides in tackling HIV: David Mabuza

Teenage pregnancy, gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) and the stigmatisation of people living with HIV are some of the societal setbacks experienced by SA despite making strides in its fight against the HIV/Aids epidemic.

This is according to deputy president David Mabuza, who delivered a World Aids Day address in Limpopo on Wednesday.

The deputy president was speaking in his capacity as chairperson of the SA National Aids Council (Sanac).

Mabuza said discriminating against people living with HIV prevented them from accessing medication from healthcare facilities.

“Sanac has been holding a series of engagements with civil society, our traditional leaders, healers and the private sector to discuss these social determinants on the spread of HIV/Aids. We are calling for a different level of the social compact.

“We have the potential to unite and work as a cohesive force to change, improve the wellbeing of our nation by changing the course of history towards ending HIV/Aids as a public health threat,” said Mabuza.