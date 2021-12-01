Gail Johnson still tackling the war on HIV/Aids

The facility, based in Olifantsvlei, south of Johannesburg, houses 95 children and 28 mothers

Gail Johnson has committed her life to providing refuge and uplifting the lives of mothers and children living with HIV/Aids, and to date she is showing no signs of slowing down.



Johnson, an HIV/Aids activist and founder of Nkosi’s Haven, spoke to Sowetan on Tuesday ahead of the 33rd anniversary of World Aids Day, highlighting it is important to remember the lives lost due to HIV and also applaud the scientists who contributed to the advancement of research that played a role in managing the disease...