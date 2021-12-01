'Over 50% of men who abuse women were themselves abused'
Moleko said SA spends less than 10% of the R157bn allocated to the criminal justice system on violence prevention and that money could be directed at other nation-building initiatives
University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB) senior lecturer in managerial economics and statistics, Dr Nthabiseng Moleko, believes that throwing money at fighting gender-based violence (GBV) is not a solution as such crimes continue to soar annually.
Speaking about violence against women and children, Moleko said various studies have shown that more than 50% of men who admit to using violence against women were themselves abused and predisposed to experiencing trauma. ..
