‘Men spreading HIV in Vhembe rural district’

SA National Aids Council CEO in Limpopo Prof Zwo Nevhutalo blamed older men for preying on both preteens and teenagers for sex in exchange for money

Minor girls, some as young as 10 years old, are living with HIV/Aids contracted from men who prey on them in exchange for money.



This is according to South African National Aids Council CEO in Limpopo Prof Zwo Nevhutalo, who blamed older men for preying on both preteens and teenagers...