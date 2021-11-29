Sacked VBS-linked mayor elected ANC councillor again

Joyce Bila says she can’t refuse serving the people

Former Collins Chabane local municipality mayor in Limpopo, Joyce Bila, who was removed for investing more than R120m in public funds in the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank, has been elected as a councillor in the same municipality.



Bila was among several mayors in the province who were instructed by the ANC to vacate their positions after they invested in VBS...