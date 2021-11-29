'Give us services first'
Joburgers refuse to settle R236bn debt
Residents of the City of Johannesburg owe the municipality R236bn and this is the headache that the new administration is facing.
A number of associations say that until the municipality gets its house in order, such as sorting out the illegal immigrant issue in the CBD, it will not receive a cent from them...
