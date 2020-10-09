Local ANC member successfully sues for redress after being overlooked

Court ruling topples Lepelle-Nkumpi mayor

The Lepelle-Nkumpi local municipality in Limpopo has been thrown into disarray after a high court ruling that declared election of the current mayor unlawful.



The court ruled in favour of a local ANC member, Lehlaga Mphahlele, who contested mayor Merriam Molala's nomination and subsequent appointment on the basis that she had been parachuted into the party list of councillors...