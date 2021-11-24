ANC launches witch-hunt for rebellious councillors in North West
Party members voted EFF councillor as speaker
The ANC in the North West has vowed to overturn the embarrassing rebellion staged by its councillors in Mamusa municipality in Schweizer-Reneke who secretly voted for an EFF speaker as they protested against the candidate put forward by the governing party on Monday.
This comes after two of its councillors in the municipality voted for the EFF’s Olebeng Mogorosi despite the ANC having clear majority and having put forward former mayor Gotsilekgosi Batsi as its candidate...
