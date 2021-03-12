Municipal manager charged for making illegal deposits into VBS Bank

Collins Chabane municipal manager Tsakani Ngobeni has joined the long list of those charged in the VBS Mutual Bank looting scandal as she is accused of having illegally deposited millions of rand to the bank.

Ngobeni briefly appeared before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday where she was charged for corruption and the contravention of the Municipal Financial Management Act (MFMA) before being released on a R50 000 bail.

At the heart of the VBS looting scandal is the theft of R2.3 billion which eventually led to the collapse of the bank and a long list of those implicated in corruption, fraud, money laundering and racketeering have appeared before court since last year, with around seven new accused expected to join them in the dock.

Ngobeni, who has been charged separately, is accused of having deposited R120 million of the municipality in violation of the MFMA and the Collins Chabane municipal policy, which dictate that municipal deposits be restricted to banks that that are registered in terms of the Banks Act, which VBS was not.