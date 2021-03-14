Ex-president's bank statements show 'big cash deposits' but he can't be named in divorce proceedings

For a former president, who now has to pay his estranged wife R95,000 a month in interim maintenance, every penny must count.

His financial affairs were thrust into the spotlight this week, when she took him to court, and in the process his bank statements were laid bare.

The parties cannot be named because of a blanket ruling by the Constitutional Court, barring disclosure of identities in divorce matters.

The wife initially claimed R170,000 a month but then revised this to R145,000. She alleged he was hiding his assets and, apart from his state pension, he is a wealthy man who has undisclosed interests in other businesses and friends in high places who bankroll him. The court last week ordered he pay her R95,000 a month, plus other expenses, as interim maintenance.

Pietermaritzburg high court acting judge Barry Skinner had the benefit of years' worth of records from Absa, Capitec and First National Bank — subpoenaed by his estranged wife’s legal team — in order to pronounce that he had been less than honest when he claimed his only income was his state pension, about R145,000 a month.

From this, he claimed, he had to pay a bond of R66,000 a month, and support many other relatives.