EU moves to halt air travel from Southern Africa over new Covid-19 variant

The EU aims to halt air travel from the Southern African region amid rising concern about a new Covid-19 variant detected in SA, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

“The commission will propose, in close co-ordination with member states, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the Southern African region due to the variant of concern B.1.1.529,” she said in a tweet.

The executive Commission will recommend all 27 member states implement the measure and hopes the European Council will give the green light as soon as possible, an EU official said.