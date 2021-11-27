SA restaurants warn of doom for industry if any lockdowns are imposed

Any form of lockdown will be a death sentence for SA's restaurant industry.

This is the warning from The Restaurant Collective (TRC), which represents sit-down establishments, as the government prepares to discuss possible restrictions at a national command council meeting on Saturday.

“As the fourth wave looms, with the added scare of a new Covid-19 variant, there is talk of further restrictions and lockdowns that would directly affect the sit-down restaurant industry during its busiest time when it needs to be fully operational to see it through the leaner months,” said Grace Harding, TRC spokesperson.

SA scientists this week identified the Omicron variant, which has caused a surge in infection numbers — primarily in Gauteng — and resulted in global travel bans on SA and neighbouring countries.

“Any form of lockdown will be like a death sentence; we have to continue to trade. We cannot handle any more disasters. The owners and crew of restaurants are on their last legs,” said Harding.

She said the TRC disagreed with past restrictions placed on the industry.