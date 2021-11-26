Rise in hospital admissions after new Covid-19 variant detected

As a new Covid-19 variant with multiple mutations has been detected in the country, Gauteng hospitals are already seeing a surge in the number of admissions

SA scientists are expected to brief the World Health Organisation’s technical working group on this variant, which was found on samples collected in Gauteng between November 12 and 20...