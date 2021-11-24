POLl | Will the ANC recover after losing Gauteng metros?

The outcomes of the council elections in the City of Joburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane metros have been welcomed by many, who claim the “downfall” of the ANC was long coming because the party had failed to deliver on its promises since it came into power 27 years ago.

Others have questioned whether the ruling party will recover from the DA takeover in the metros.

The ANC fielded Mzwandile Masina and Mpho Moerane as mayoral candidates in Ekurhuleni and Joburg respectively, but both lost to the DA's Tania Campbell and Dr Mpho Phalatse.

Randal Williams was elected unopposed as the mayor of the Tshwane municipality on Tuesday.

After the local government elections on November 1, the ANC had the majority of votes in the metros but the DA managed to scoop the major positions with votes from the EFF, ActionSA and other opposition parties.

The ANC losses did not go unnoticed by the ruling party's bigwigs.

Cooperative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said the poor performance of the party was "a call to focus on rebuilding our beloved and glorious movement".