EFF councillor-elect murdered before he could be sworn in

The swearing-in of councillors at Intsika Yethu local municipality in Eastern Cape on Monday should have been a celebration for the four newly elected EFF councillors but instead it was a sombre occasion as one of the group had been shot and killed.

The EFF’s proportional representative councillor for ward 16, Sisa Mxotwa, 52, was attacked by two unknown assailants on Thursday last week.

Though unable to provide more details of the incident, provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana confirmed that Mxotwa had been killed inside his tavern in Tsomo.

“According to the information, the deceased was busy at his tavern when two men entered pretending to buy alcohol,” he said.

“While he was assisting them, he was shot. He died on the scene.”

A murder docket was opened.

He was unable to say whether they suspected his killing had been politically motivated, but police were seeking leads.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Sergeant Lubabalo Mathe on 071-475-2485 or 08600-10111.

“Callers may remain anonymous and shared information will be treated with confidentiality.”