Health activists carrying coffin demand better treatment for cancer patients in Gauteng

Health activists led by Cancer Alliance, Treatment Action Campaign and Section27 marched to Gauteng premier David Makhura’s office on Tuesday to hand over a memorandum demanding better health services for cancer patients.

Salomé Meyer of Cancer Alliance said the situation in Gauteng was dire and cancer patients had died waiting for life-saving treatment.

“Charlotte Maxeke hospital has more than 2,000 cancer patients waiting for radiation,” said Meyer.

A coffin carried by marchers symbolised the patients who had lost their lives while waiting for treatment.