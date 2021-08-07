Tumour-busting implant inserted in baby's eye to save his sight

Nine months ago a KwaZulu-Natal family could not have imagined that the bumps on their newborn's skin would lead to difficult sight-saving surgery for a rare condition.

Anthony Croxford — known as AJ — was born with juvenile xanthogranuloma, a rare condition in which benign tumours grow beneath the skin. In his case, the growth of the tumour in his left eye threatened his eyesight.

Mother Erica said she noticed a small mark on her son's cheek two days after his birth. “I had a feeling there was something not quite right about it. The doctors I spoke to couldn’t tell me what it was but did not seem too concerned, so I tried to put it out of my mind.

“Then in December 2020 I noticed another mark on AJ’s armpit but little did we know that this was juvenile xanthogranuloma and that more than one skin lesion could indicate another in his eye.

“Shortly after that, around new year, he woke up one morning with a terribly swollen, milky eye and no movement in the pupil. I rushed him to the doctor and that is when the journey really began. At the time he was just four months old.”