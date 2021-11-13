South Africa

IN PICS | Black People National Crisis Committee holds a 'De Klerk is dead' party, slaughters a sheep

By TimesLIVE - 13 November 2021 - 08:45
Black People National Crisis Committee slaughter a sheep in Khayelitsha to celebrate the passing of former apartheid president FW de Klerk.
Black People National Crisis Committee slaughter a sheep in Khayelitsha to celebrate the passing of former apartheid president FW de Klerk.
Image: Esa Alexander

Members of the Black People National Crisis Committee on Friday held what they termed a “De Klerk is dead” party and slaughtered a sheep after news broke that former apartheid statesman FW de Klerk had died. 

The former National Party leader died on Thursday after a long battle with cancer at the age of 85.

The Black People National Crisis Committee said it was not mourning the passing of apartheid leader FW de Klerk.
The Black People National Crisis Committee said it was not mourning the passing of apartheid leader FW de Klerk.
Image: Esa Alexander
Some believe former National Party leader and apartheid president FW de Klerk was good and noble but others, like members of the Black People National Crisis Committee, tend to differ.
Some believe former National Party leader and apartheid president FW de Klerk was good and noble but others, like members of the Black People National Crisis Committee, tend to differ.
Image: Esa Alexander
The legacy of former apartheid leader FW de Klerk was brought into sharp focus after the announcement of his death.
The legacy of former apartheid leader FW de Klerk was brought into sharp focus after the announcement of his death.
Image: Esa Alexander
Some members of the Black People National Crisis Committee waiting to slaughter a sheep in Khayelitsha after news broke that former apartheid statesman FW de Klerk had died.
Some members of the Black People National Crisis Committee waiting to slaughter a sheep in Khayelitsha after news broke that former apartheid statesman FW de Klerk had died.
Image: Esa Alexander
The complex legacy of former apartheid leader FW de Klerk has been met with mixed reactions, with some praising him and others, such as the Black People National Crisis Committee, being highly critical of him.
The complex legacy of former apartheid leader FW de Klerk has been met with mixed reactions, with some praising him and others, such as the Black People National Crisis Committee, being highly critical of him.
Image: Esa Alexander
The death of former apartheid president FW de Klerk prompted members of the Black People National Crisis Committee to slaughter a sheep in Khayelitsha to celebrate his passing.
The death of former apartheid president FW de Klerk prompted members of the Black People National Crisis Committee to slaughter a sheep in Khayelitsha to celebrate his passing.
Image: Esa Alexander

News of his death was met with mixed reaction from South Africans, with some praising him for fostering engagement between anti-apartheid leaders and members of the oppressive regime to negotiate, which saw SA transitioning to a democratic state.

Others remained highly critical of De Klerk saying he was no saint as he served in the National Party for many years before democracy and also refused to admit that apartheid was a crime against humanity. 

TimesLIVE

WATCH | An ailing FW de Klerk apologises in final video released after his death

FW de Klerk was the last apartheid-era president and died at 85 after a battle with cancer.
News
1 day ago

FW de Klerk dies aged 85

Former apartheid president FW de Klerk died at his home in Cape Town on Thursday at the age of 85.
News
2 days ago

FW de Klerk remains a dividing force, even after his death

The polarising legacy of the last apartheid president FW de Klerk came to bare on Thursday as condolences poured in following the announcement of his ...
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Helen Zille speaks about being dragged out of Bay voting station
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout